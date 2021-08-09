Rep. Adrian Smith expresses concern over Washington's direction, answers questions at North Platte forum

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation hosted an open forum with U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith Monday afternoon at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center.
Smith opened with a few remarks and then answered questions from the small group in attendance.
“I don’t have to tell you what’s happened over the last year and a half, very concerning things,” Smith said. “The direction of Washington these days has me very concerned as well.”
How pandemic-related problems should be addressed now is different from a year and a half ago, he said, but “Some folks don’t really see that.”
Nebraskans have told him their concerns about the lack of workers.
“I hear about the concerns about available workers and how we had a workforce shortage heading into COVID,” Smith said, though he said he would argue the earlier shortage was for different reasons. “Workforce shortages a year and a half ago perhaps kept businesses from expanding and going to the next level.”
Today he hears from employers that they can’t find enough workers to produce what they did a year and a half ago.
“So we have the supply chain disruption and a lot of these challenges that we are facing I think could be better,” Smith said.
He said it would help “if there were better responses out of Washington actually.”
For instance, “I’m very concerned that perhaps the priority of electric vehicles that basically supersedes anything else in our nation’s infrastructure is not realistic,” Smith said. “I think even electric vehicles need roads and bridges.”
Smith said he has been working a lot on tax issues, and he said a proposal from the White House to double capital gains tax rates is not good.
“(It) is projected to actually raise less revenue, because that rate goes so high it discourages people from selling their assets,” Smith said. “They’re proposing this rate because that’s what someone in Washington would find as fair.”
Gary Person, president and CEO of the Chamber, said the key concern for business owners is the workforce.
“Probably the overwhelming thing we hear from the business community is just that there are so many programs out there now that disincentivize people to work,” Person said, “that it really has critically hurt, especially the service industry.”
He said an incentive is needed for people to go back to work and not just sit on the sidelines.
“A lot of those people can’t afford to go back to work, and that’s just a system that’s failed,” Person said.
Smith said he agreed with Person.
“The president has said he will support the expiration of the unemployment $300-a-week bonus that’s been in place for a long time — what used to be $600 a week,” Smith said. “Keep in mind, that’s on top of what states were already doing prior.”
However, he expressed doubts that President Joe Biden actually will support the expiration.
“I’m not convinced yet after what we saw last week with the extension of the moratorium on eviction,” Smith said. “These policies have consequences, and I grow very concerned that ultimately the very folks that we’re trying to help are actually hurt.”
Smith said the United States already has a housing shortage.
“The last thing we should be doing is discouraging investment in housing,” Smith said. “I fear that the policies recently have been discouraging investments for various reasons.”
Ernie Mehl asked Smith’s opinion of social media companies’ controlling what is and isn’t allowed on their platforms.
“What can we do to alleviate that problem and make it a more fair situation for all of us?” Mehl said.
“They should be treated like other entities that editorialize,” Smith said. “Right now they enjoy some legal protection, but others don’t.”
Smith said he senses bipartisan agreement on the issue.
“I don’t know how much it would change things necessarily,” Smith said, “but I think it would level the playing field.”
Other questions from the audience dealt with immigration, minimum wage, critical race theory, charter schools and policies such as the Green New Deal.
Smith said immigration should follow the rule of law.
“We can do better than the policies we have now,” Smith said. “There is a difference between legal and illegal immigration.”