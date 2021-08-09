Rep. Adrian Smith expresses concern over Washington's direction, answers questions at North Platte forum

He said it would help “if there were better responses out of Washington actually.”

For instance, “I’m very concerned that perhaps the priority of electric vehicles that basically supersedes anything else in our nation’s infrastructure is not realistic,” Smith said. “I think even electric vehicles need roads and bridges.”

Smith said he has been working a lot on tax issues, and he said a proposal from the White House to double capital gains tax rates is not good.

“(It) is projected to actually raise less revenue, because that rate goes so high it discourages people from selling their assets,” Smith said. “They’re proposing this rate because that’s what someone in Washington would find as fair.”

Gary Person, president and CEO of the Chamber, said the key concern for business owners is the workforce.

“Probably the overwhelming thing we hear from the business community is just that there are so many programs out there now that disincentivize people to work,” Person said, “that it really has critically hurt, especially the service industry.”

He said an incentive is needed for people to go back to work and not just sit on the sidelines.