Rep. Adrian Smith to host virtual mobile offices

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will host virtual mobile offices Wednesday to meet with constituents of the 3rd District. To ensure sufficient capacity and provide greater opportunity for constituents to join, Smith will host both morning and midday events. Those interested in attending must pre-register at the links provided below.

A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol and booking future tours in Washington, D.C.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will host the mobile offices online Wednesday at the following times and links:

» Morning virtual mobile office: 9 a.m. CDT/8 a.m. MDT. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZL8074KWTPSUylGHoMsNbQ

» Midday virtual mobile office: noon CDT/11 a.m. MDT. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LViVydJhTeWEZH_cxsyNqw

For additional information, contact Smith’s Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333 or Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.