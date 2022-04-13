Rep. Smith to introduce Canteen Gold Medal bill

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith said Wednesday he’s excited about the chance to seek a Congressional Gold Medal for North Platte’s World War II Canteen and its volunteers in the House of Representatives.

The Gering Republican, whose 3rd District includes 35 of the Canteen Honor Roll’s 38 Nebraska counties, said he’ll soon introduce a House companion measure to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s Gold Medal bill.

“We’re going to round up all the support we can and make the personal contacts as necessary,” Smith said during a visit to The Telegraph.

The 1941-46 Canteen story is “obviously a great story to share,” he said. “We need to reflect more on moments like that. We’re lucky we’ve got some good documentation that’s accrued over time and a dedication to sharing the story.”

Fischer, a Valentine Republican and daughter of the late Canteen volunteer Florence (Bock) Strobel, introduced S. 3750 March 7 and touted the Canteen in a March 24 Senate floor speech.

Fischer’s bill and Smith’s expected counterpart need to be sponsored by two-thirds of each house of Congress — 67 senators and 290 House members — in order for a Gold Medal to be considered.

If both houses and President Joe Biden agree, Congress’ highest civilian honor would be collectively awarded to the people who volunteered or donated food and money to serve some 6 million U.S. and Allied service members at North Platte’s 1918 Union Pacific Depot.

The 125 Canteen Honor Roll communities stretch as far east as David City and west into northeast Colorado. Some 55,000 people personally supported the North Platte-born effort during the Canteen’s life from Dec. 25, 1941, to April 1, 1946.

Only a handful of volunteers and customers remained alive to greet the Canteen’s 80th anniversary on Christmas Day 2021.

Smith, touring the 3rd District during Congress’ Easter break, also used his Telegraph visit to discuss trade and tax issues.

He said he has been appointed to serve on a House-Senate conference committee named to meld recently passed but differing versions of a tariff reduction bill for final consideration by Congress.

The measure, called the “Competes Act” in the House, would ease tariffs on imported products — notably fertilizer and its components — typically available only outside the United States, he said.

“With the supply-chain crisis, we need to bring down those tariffs as quickly as we can,” said Smith, the ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee’s trade subcommittee.

In two-house U.S. lawmaking bodies — Congress and the 49 state legislatures outside Nebraska — members from both major parties and both houses are appointed to conference committees when bills differ too much for one house to simply adopt the other’s version.

But Smith said Capitol Hill’s extreme partisanship of recent years means bills that pass Congress often lack input from whichever major party is in the minority.

“The ‘regular order’ where we have conference committees is so rare now that it’s almost a shock to the system,” said the eight-term 3rd District congressman.

“We need to have open discussions and not discourage but actually encourage this process,” he said. “That’s the most important thing we can do to encourage people to work together.”

Smith said Congress by 2023 must consider renewing several provisions — mainly affecting taxes for individual Americans — of the federal government’s last major tax bill enacted in 2017.

“That is going to be very significant in the next year for sure,” he said. “It needs to be part of the discussion going into the next election.”

Smith faces Mike Calhoun of Bellevue in the May 10 3rd District GOP primary. David Else of rural Overton and Daniel Wik of Norfolk are seeking the Democratic nomination, while Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha is unopposed for the Legal Marijuana NOW nomination.