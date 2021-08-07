 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Smith to meet with North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. members
0 comments

Rep. Smith to meet with North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. members

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, D-Neb., will meet Monday with North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. members.

Area residents are welcome at the meeting, which will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the UNL West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

“The congressman wants to hear from business leaders, but we want to also encourage anyone in the North Platte/Lincoln County area that would like to have input or hear about recent federal issues to please attend,” Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said.

Attendees are asked to enter on the south side of the facility and go to the designated area for the meeting. No RSVP is necessary.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News