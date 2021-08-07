Rep. Smith to meet with North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. members

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, D-Neb., will meet Monday with North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. members.

Area residents are welcome at the meeting, which will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the UNL West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

“The congressman wants to hear from business leaders, but we want to also encourage anyone in the North Platte/Lincoln County area that would like to have input or hear about recent federal issues to please attend,” Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said.

Attendees are asked to enter on the south side of the facility and go to the designated area for the meeting. No RSVP is necessary.