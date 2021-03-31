 Skip to main content
Repair work on North Platte's Jeffers Street Bridge will affect north- and southbound traffic on Highway 83
Ready to begin work

A $3.39 million project to overlay the North Jeffers Street viaduct across the Union Pacific tracks is included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s one-year plan, released Sept. 10, 2019.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Repair work to the Jeffers Street viaduct begins Thursday and will reduce both north- and southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 83 to one lane in each direction.

The project is expected to continue through Sept. 30.

The funneling of traffic will begin at the intersection of Fourth Street and Highway 83, which will limit some entrances to downtown.

The ways traffic will be impacted include:

» There will be no access to and from Sixth Street off Highway 83. Individuals are asked to use Dewey or Front streets to access Parkade Plaza and the parking lot at Sixth and Jeffers.

» Access to Fifth Street from southbound Highway 83 will be closed.

» Access to Fifth Street from northbound Highway 83 will be allowed but not recommended.

» The turn lanes for the intersection of Fourth Street and Highway 83 will be open. It is recommended that individuals traveling downtown use the intersection to head east and then access downtown by Dewey or Chestnut streets.

