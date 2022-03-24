 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Repaving work under way on and near West Front Street

Repaving work under way on and near West Front Street
Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Western Engineering Co. crews earlier this week began preparatory work to repave West Front Street from Jeffers Street to Buffalo Bill Avenue. Parts of 14 North Platte city streets are slated for asphalt resurfacing this year. Workers are shown here Thursday morning at West Front’s intersection with North Carr Avenue, which also will be repaved between Front and Sixth streets.

