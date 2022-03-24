Repaving work under way on and near West Front Street

Western Engineering Co. crews earlier this week began preparatory work to repave West Front Street from Jeffers Street to Buffalo Bill Avenue. Parts of 14 North Platte city streets are slated for asphalt resurfacing this year. Workers are shown here Thursday morning at West Front’s intersection with North Carr Avenue, which also will be repaved between Front and Sixth streets.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today