Residents will have to golf elsewhere while Chief Industries prepares to reopen Iron Eagle Golf Course in North Platte
Residents will have to golf elsewhere while Chief Industries prepares to reopen Iron Eagle Golf Course in North Platte

North Platte residents are being asked to refrain from using Iron Eagle Golf Course as a Chief Industries subsidiary prepares to reopen it, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Friday.

In a press release, Kibbon said the city and new Iron Eagle leaseholder C&L Land Inc. “will provide periodic updates” on the course’s status through local press outlets and the city’s website at ci.north-platte.ne.us.

The City Council Tuesday approved a lease-purchase agreement with Chief to operate the course through the end of 2022.

Chief has the option to purchase Iron Eagle outright at any time during that period. The Grand Island-based firm hopes to open the course for a new season by summer.

“During the transition period, the city and leaseholder respectfully request (that) all golf course utilization be placed on hold,” Kibbon said.

