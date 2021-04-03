Resilient North Platte business community survived, thrived in pandemic

North Platte has been a bit of an outlier when it comes to how business was affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, area businesses were bolstered by a number of local efforts.
Location and Nebraska’s approach to the pandemic also played roles in ensuring that the area wasn’t hit as hard as communities in more metropolitan areas.
According to the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy, metropolitan areas in April 2020 saw 21% fewer self-employed people working than in April 2019. However, outside metropolitan areas, the decline was only 13%.
North Platte Chamber of Commerce & Development Corp. President and CEO Gary Person noted that membership had largely stayed the same.
“We lost a few members, but we gained a few new members,” he said. “Overall, there might have been a small decrease in the community, but we were better off here in this part of the country than in a lot of parts of the United States.”
Sarah Talbott, owner of The Flower Market and president of the North Platte Downtown Association, said she didn’t think she saw any businesses in the Canteen District close permanently due to COVID-19.
Different in a good way
Ty Lucas, executive vice president and chief lending officer at Nebraskaland Bank, attributed a large part of North Platte’s success just to the area’s attitude.
“I think we’ve avoided significant economic damage because we’ve kind of kept things operating and just figured out how to do it in a safe manner,” Lucas said.
Throughout the pandemic, Lucas “was reminded over and over again how wise and smart the business owners in this area are. We’ve had very few business closures compared to other communities.”
The Paycheck Protection Program also helped keep area businesses from having to lay off employees.
“It’s been a very good way of getting assistance out to businesses. Frankly, I think that program kept a lot of businesses from laying off people locally,” Lucas said.
In fact, the program has largely helped people stay close to where they were in 2019.
“Most businesses in general, with the assistance of PPP, have been able to hold their sales and their profitability pretty level to 2019,” Lucas said. “Some are probably down a little bit, there might be a few that are up a little bit, but across the board, most businesses were able to hang in there and stay pretty level,”
North Platte’s real estate sector also saw success in 2020, Person said.
“You talk to any (real estate agent) in town and they’ll tell you they’ve never seen inventory so low,” Person said. “We’re seeing a lot of people who want to get back to a grassroots community, and where they can appreciate life and don’t have to put up with the big city issues. It’s just kinda ugly out there in some of the metropolitan areas.”
Lucas’ one regret when it came to the surge of people leaving metropolitan areas is that North Platte was lacking housing. Areas around North Platte were able to sell houses that had been on the market for a long time, he said.
“We had kind of the perfect storm: We had people wanting to move to communities like North Platte, we had low interest rates, and we had people not traveling and doing other things and they wanted to invest in their home since they were spending more time at home,” Lucas said. “I just wish we would have done more in 2018 and 2019 to make more houses available.”
A difficult year for tourism
When reviewing the lodging tax collections for 2020, it’s clear that the tourism industry took a large hit, despite efforts to combat that.
North Platte/Lincoln County Visitor Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke said that the bureau had to work really hard to come up with different ways to engage the community. One effort encouraged people to take photos with signs at attractions in Lincoln County, and they could win a prize if they visited a certain number.
“Those things got people out, or if they didn’t go out, then they saw how much more there was out there to do,” Burke said. “So that kind of helped.”
The Visitors Bureau mainly focused on pushing outdoor activities, like tanking, horseback riding and bicycling.
The situation was especially disappointing in light of the events the bureau had planned for 2020, like Nebraskaland Days and visits by travel journalists to get the word out that Nebraska isn’t just a state to drive through.
“There was probably $30 million worth of tourism spending that we lost, minimum,” Burke said. “We were set up to have a really cool 2020 with a lot of cool things that were going to happen.”
Bus groups also had to be halted. These motorcoaches usually carry 50 to 70 people who stay in a community overnight, spending money on food, attractions and fuel to the tune of $13,000 per bus, Burke said. The most popular demographic for these groups tends to be baby boomers. However, even as people have begun to travel more, North Platte has yet to see bus groups return.
“We probably saw 60 to 70 buses a year in our community,” Burke said. “That’s come to a complete halt.”
Still, North Platte and Lincoln County, which has a diverse clientele including those coming for sports events, conventions and leisure, fared better than other similarly sized communities, Burke said.
Though figures indicate a slow rebound for tourism nationally, Burke is carefully optimistic about western Nebraska.
“I hate to guess, but I would hope that we’ll definitely have a better year than last year and we’ll be close to 2019 by the end of the year.”
A silver lining
For local business, the pandemic served as a sort of blessing in disguise.
Lucas said that even before the COVID-19 outbreak, North Platte had been struggling due to a rise in online shopping.
“We learned that Lincoln County has a lot of retail sales that goes out to other areas or goes out to the internet,” Lucas said. “I think a lot of that sales was recaptured in Lincoln County during the pandemic, so Lincoln County is actually up in sales tax.”
Local efforts like the Quality Growth Fund’s contribution to the Business Boost Gift Card Program also helped. The City Council allocated $200,000 of the QGF to match every dollar customers spent buying gift cards at participating businesses, up to $2,000 per business.
According to a Telegraph article, 140 businesses participated in that program, with 62 of them earning the maximum $4,000 combined from customers and the QGF money.
“Our citizens discovered what they have in their hometown, and in the shopping venues that are here,” Person, “instead of thinking they always got to run out of town to get this or get that.”
Life coming to a standstill offered other opportunities.
Some local businesses took advantage of the time to renovate buildings, Person said.
“The thing we also saw in the business community and economic development efforts is that it gave people a lot more time for proper planning,” he said. “So, when they knew this thing would eventually pass — and vaccinations certainly encouraged that along — then they were ready to move forward and do some things.”
While the year was difficult, it brought valuable lessons.
“It was a year that none of us want to live through again — very, very challenging — but we learned a lot of things about ourselves, our communities, about sustainability and surviving, and never taking for granted the things we have in life,” Person said. ”It has definitely impacted everybody and changed the way we look at things, but we can grow from that and I think we’ll all appreciate the little things.”
One thing Person was pleased to see was that the pandemic didn’t deflate the North Platte spirit.
“I think people take a great deal of pride in their volunteerism and openness and good hearts,” he said. “Any time you have a community that takes care of its own, you really have to feel good about that community. It’s not cold, it’s a warm spot.”
