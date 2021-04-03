Resilient North Platte business community survived, thrived in pandemic

“You talk to any (real estate agent) in town and they’ll tell you they’ve never seen inventory so low,” Person said. “We’re seeing a lot of people who want to get back to a grassroots community, and where they can appreciate life and don’t have to put up with the big city issues. It’s just kinda ugly out there in some of the metropolitan areas.”

Lucas’ one regret when it came to the surge of people leaving metropolitan areas is that North Platte was lacking housing. Areas around North Platte were able to sell houses that had been on the market for a long time, he said.

“We had kind of the perfect storm: We had people wanting to move to communities like North Platte, we had low interest rates, and we had people not traveling and doing other things and they wanted to invest in their home since they were spending more time at home,” Lucas said. “I just wish we would have done more in 2018 and 2019 to make more houses available.”

A difficult year for tourism

When reviewing the lodging tax collections for 2020, it’s clear that the tourism industry took a large hit, despite efforts to combat that.