Retired North Platte physician and wife hospitalized following incident with semi
Retired North Platte physician and wife hospitalized following incident with semi

Local News

A retired North Platte physician and his wife were hospitalized Thursday after the black GMC pickup they were driving rear-ended a semi on northbound U.S. Highway 83.

The conditions of Sam and Lynda Perry were not known Friday afternoon, but according to a North Platte Police Department incident report, both were conscious and breathing at the scene.

The Perrys received the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation’s “Above and Beyond Award” at the foundation’s Red & Black recognition event in February 2020. The two had served a combined 14 years on Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation’s Board of Directors at the time. They established a charitable fund and supported many other funds at the Community Foundation benefiting local worthy causes over the years.

According to the incident report:

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported crash on Highway 83 in front of Menards.

The semi driver stated he was driving north in the passing lane when he saw a white sedan moving southbound against traffic.

The semi driver said he slowed down and braked to avoid the oncoming sedan. The SUV then rear-ended the semi.

The State Patrol is expected to conduct a reconstruction of the accident scene.

