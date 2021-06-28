Retiring Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea will run for Legislature in 2022

Retiring Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea said Monday he’ll run next year for Lincoln County’s District 42 seat in the Legislature.

McNea, a 34-year GPH employee and the hospital’s leader since 2014, is the first announced candidate for Lincoln County’s Unicameral seat in 2022. Two-term state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte is term-limited.

“Serving as our local hospital CEO through this unprecedented (COVID-19) pandemic has taught me many things about Lincoln County,” McNea said in a press release.

“Our community works together, we do what’s best for our families, and we find solutions to the challenges we face. I’m running for the Nebraska Legislature to bring conservative leadership and vision to the challenges we face in western Nebraska.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McNea announced in March that he would step down as GPH’s top executive in December. He joined the then-Great Plains Regional Medical Center in 1987 as an ultrasound technician, rising through the ranks to the top spot.

During his time as CEO, GPH has added more than 300 employees and expanded its health services to 18 additional specialties, his retirement press release said.