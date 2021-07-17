Retiring North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson says the next chapter is for his wife

“There’s talk about community policing and some (departments) are really good with it, while for others, it is just a word that people throw out. I think we have worked hard to ensure that the public understands that we are a community-based organization.”

He added that he is leaving a solid department with strong leadership at each level. Hudson said his goal over the next few months is to try and ensure that the transition for the next police chief is one that is convenient, comfortable and helpful for whomever the next individual is.

Hudson added he is willing to be a resource to tap into even when he is out of the office.

“The beautiful thing about today’s modern age is phones ring wherever you are,” he said.

Hudson admitted that a law enforcement career was not something he envisioned growing up in western Nebraska. It is not until he joined the Marines that it became a goal for him and his friend in the service.

“That’s all we talked about was, ‘We’re going to join the LAPD.,’” Hudson said. “I think the longer in the military the more there is that drive that you want to serve. I think it is a natural progression or step to then go into law enforcement.”