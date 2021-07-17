Retiring North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson says the next chapter is for his wife

North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson says it’s still weird for him to talk about his pending retirement, even though its less than four months away.
“On Nov. 3 I’m not going to be a police chief any more. I’m not even going to be a cop,” said Hudson, who turns 54-years-old this coming week. “I’ve been a cop for almost my entire life.”
Hudson, who took office in North Platte in 2018 after 26 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, announced his decision a month ago. He said a desire to spend time with his wife, Geri, was the main determining factor.
Hudson said that she has made sacrifices for him and his career over the years.
“This next chapter is kind of for her,” Hudson said. “Every time I have been promoted or moved around within my profession, she had taken a step back or stopped her own upward promotion because of mine. This is a chance to spend more quality time together.
“We all talk about retirement as this beautiful carrot that dangles before us and we all chase it,” Hudson said. “I’ve had friends over the years who have died sitting in their underwear in a police department locker room changing out of their uniform. Or those who say, ‘I’ll just give it another year or two (on the job).’ This is a chance to go take advantage (of retirement) while there is still time to enjoy it.”
That might include a move to Florida — possibly on the Gulf Coast or Cocoa Beach area. Then again, Hudson said it might be a year of roaming the country and traveling from a jazz festival to an art show to a wine gallery.
“As much as we say Florida, it’s a beautiful country and there’s a lot of it to explore,” Hudson said. “You never know, maybe we’ll still end up in Nebraska.”
The Hemingford native said he made the move back to the Midwest to be closer to family. His brother then moved out to Sarasota, Florida, and his mother might do the same as well.
“If we go to Florida and they move to Venezuela next, then we will know it’s us,” he joked.
Hudson said a three-year stint in North Platte wasn’t the initial goal, when he was selected police chief among the three finalists. Yet he feels he was able to accomplish the majority of the goals he stated when he was interviewed for the job. Community policing was one of the main ones on that list.
“One thing that I’m proud of is that we worked hard to show the community that cops are human,” said Hudson, who served in the Marines prior to his law enforcement career. “I think we have done a lot to get the organization out into the community with ‘Coffee With Cops’ or just being out there in the public, being approachable and answering questions.
“There’s talk about community policing and some (departments) are really good with it, while for others, it is just a word that people throw out. I think we have worked hard to ensure that the public understands that we are a community-based organization.”
He added that he is leaving a solid department with strong leadership at each level. Hudson said his goal over the next few months is to try and ensure that the transition for the next police chief is one that is convenient, comfortable and helpful for whomever the next individual is.
Hudson added he is willing to be a resource to tap into even when he is out of the office.
“The beautiful thing about today’s modern age is phones ring wherever you are,” he said.
Hudson admitted that a law enforcement career was not something he envisioned growing up in western Nebraska. It is not until he joined the Marines that it became a goal for him and his friend in the service.
“That’s all we talked about was, ‘We’re going to join the LAPD.,’” Hudson said. “I think the longer in the military the more there is that drive that you want to serve. I think it is a natural progression or step to then go into law enforcement.”
Hudson’s retirement doesn’t necessarily mean he is saying good bye to public service for good after about 35 years in the field.