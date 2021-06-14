Rev. Mark Seiker reflects on time as pastor of North Platte's St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

Its traditional location, near the South Platte northeast of North Platte Community College’s North Campus, is believed to be near where the expedition of Don Pedro de Villasur celebrated the first Mass in present-day Nebraska.

Villasur and about half of his party of more than 100 people later were killed by a band of French-allied Pawnee on Aug. 13, 1720, near present-day Columbus.

Seiker, whose departure came before next Sunday’s first Field Mass since 2019, said it’s important for Catholics to model the faith of Villasur and his companions.

“All of us now alive now need to remember that and live that for ourselves,” he said.

Seiker’s faith was tested in a most personal way on May 30, 2016, when he was seriously injured in a wreck on Interstate 80 halfway between the Brady and Gothenburg exits.

A westbound semitrailer truck overcorrected and rolled, causing Seiker’s trailing van to strike it. He suffered a concussion, facial lacerations and several bone fractures.

As he recovered in a Kearney hospital, Catholics from all three North Platte parishes — and even some non-Catholics — gathered at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton the next day to pray for Seiker.