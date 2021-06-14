Rev. Mark Seiker reflects on time as pastor of North Platte's St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

North Platte’s Catholics live and worship inside a geographic oddity: a three-parish city divided between two dioceses.
From his 2007 arrival to his last Mass in town on Sunday, the Rev. Mark Seiker did all he could to render those distinctions irrelevant.
“There’s three Catholic parishes. There’s two Catholic dioceses. There’s one Catholic Church,” Seiker said Friday as he packed up his office at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
“I think that’s very key. That’s very important to remember.”
Seiker, 63, will celebrate his first Masses next weekend as pastor at St. Mary Catholic Church in Aurora. The Rev. Karl Millis succeeds him in North Platte this week.
Seiker, a priest since 1984, will be within a few miles in Aurora of the meeting point of all three of Nebraska’s dioceses: his own Lincoln Diocese, the Grand Island Diocese to the west and the Archdiocese of Omaha across the Platte River to the north.
But the Grand Island-Lincoln diocesan border follows the South Platte River just a mile north of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, founded in 1994 and located at 3301 Echo Drive.
St. Patrick (1874) and Holy Spirit (1973), Grand Island Diocese parishes, both lie north of the river. So do McDaid Elementary School and St. Patrick High School, which together form North Platte Catholic Schools.
But when he arrived from parishes in Imperial and Wauneta, Seiker resolved to be a physical and spiritual presence among Catholics throughout North Platte.
“I think I was happy to be part of the North Platte Catholic community, to be part of being able to concelebrate Mass at St. Pat’s and Holy Spirit and, when requested by their pastors, to pray Mass for them,” he said.
Seiker was equally welcoming to the Rev. Josh Brown, St. Pat’s pastor since 2016, whenever he would visit for a citywide Catholic event or happen by on a weekday.
“If I walked into his parish and asked, ‘Can I concelebrate daily Mass?,’ he’d have something ready for me” to do just that, Brown said.
Seiker himself regularly crossed the river for events or Bible studies, North Platte Catholic Schools board meetings and frequent visits with students at McDaid and the high school.
“His common terminology always is, ‘I will pray the Mass with you,’” Brown said. He was devoted to “our common goal of helping the people of North Platte grow in our faith” and “the need to see us priests together.”
Joanie Grunden, whose family joined St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in 2016, said Seiker’s teachings and quiet manner helped lead her husband, Harris, to become Catholic in 2017 after 17 years of marriage.
“There is no pressure, ever,” said Grunden, who lives 20 miles south of Maxwell. “There’s just a gentle encouragement he gives his entire congregation.”
Seiker grew up on a farm one mile north of Elmwood, east of Lincoln, but graduated from Lincoln Pius X High School in 1976.
He’s one of five children — four of them brothers — with Mark, Daniel and Leo all becoming priests and oldest brother Steve attending seminary for two years. Sister Susan is married to Lt. Gov. Mike Foley.
Seiker’s parish assignments took him to Nebraska City, Bellwood, McCook and Beatrice before a short 10-month stay at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imperial and sister parish St. John in Wauneta. When he arrived, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s approximately 100 families were still holding Masses in the parish hall finished in 1996.
Plans for a permanent sanctuary were always there, Seiker said, but they picked up steam after he came. A $750,000 capital campaign moved from its launch to dedication of the new church in two years.
It’s important to “choose people who are involved in the parish and people who have skills,” Seiker said.
Besides his day-to-day service in his parish and North Platte Catholic Schools, Seiker came to cherish his role leading the annual Nebraskaland Days Field Mass every June.
Its traditional location, near the South Platte northeast of North Platte Community College’s North Campus, is believed to be near where the expedition of Don Pedro de Villasur celebrated the first Mass in present-day Nebraska.
Villasur and about half of his party of more than 100 people later were killed by a band of French-allied Pawnee on Aug. 13, 1720, near present-day Columbus.
Seiker, whose departure came before next Sunday’s first Field Mass since 2019, said it’s important for Catholics to model the faith of Villasur and his companions.
“All of us now alive now need to remember that and live that for ourselves,” he said.
Seiker’s faith was tested in a most personal way on May 30, 2016, when he was seriously injured in a wreck on Interstate 80 halfway between the Brady and Gothenburg exits.
A westbound semitrailer truck overcorrected and rolled, causing Seiker’s trailing van to strike it. He suffered a concussion, facial lacerations and several bone fractures.
As he recovered in a Kearney hospital, Catholics from all three North Platte parishes — and even some non-Catholics — gathered at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton the next day to pray for Seiker.
“What I have understood was people from other churches were here,” he said, his quiet voice breaking. “Didn’t see a list.”
That encouraged him in his recovery, said Seiker, who added that he doesn’t have any lingering effects from his injuries.
He received a Seatbelt Safety Award from the Nebraska State Patrol after his survival. But “to see the pictures of the (wrecked) vehicle — you don’t walk away from that,” he said. “That’s God’s grace.”
Though he’s now in his 60s, Seiker said, he has no set retirement plans.
“That’s totally up to the Lord,” he said. “I seek to take time to listen to Him and do His will.”