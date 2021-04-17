Rezoning of Platte River Mall sees 2nd-round debate at Tuesday North Platte City Council meeting

Second-round debate on three planning and zoning ordinances, led by the consolidation of Platte River Mall’s zoning, top Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council agenda.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

All three ordinances won initial approval at the council’s last regular meeting April 6. If favored again Tuesday, they’ll face final votes May 4 unless council members waive final readings for one or more of them.

The ordinance affecting the 49-year-old mall is a preliminary step in Rev Development LLC’s formal redevelopment plan, which goes before the Planning Commission April 27 before reaching the council next month.

Council members voted 7-0 April 6 in favor of the ordinance, which would combine the 28-acre mall’s mix of B-1 and B-2 zoning into a single PB-2 “planned business district.”

Lincoln-based Rev plans to gradually turn the 241,000-square-foot main mall into an outward-facing strip mall. It also would tear down three of the four outbuildings, build 11 new outbuildings — led by a four-story commercial-residential structure — and redo parking lots and utilities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}