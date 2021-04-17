 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rezoning of Platte River Mall sees 2nd-round debate at Tuesday North Platte City Council meeting
0 comments
top story

Rezoning of Platte River Mall sees 2nd-round debate at Tuesday North Platte City Council meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Complete overhaul: Documents submitted to city detail renovation of Platte River Mall

The current home of Nebraskaland Tire & Service at the west entrace to the Platte River Mall would be replaced by a four-story, mixed-use apartment-commercial building under new owner Rev Development’s tentative site plan. The business was known as J.C. Penney Auto Center when “The Mall” opened on April 12, 1972. Co-owner Mike Works says the firm is working with Nebraskaland Tire and the mall’s other current business tenants to find them new homes as the complex is rebuilt. Verizon Wireless, north of Nebraskaland Tire, and Ashley Homestore on the main mall’s south end are expected to remain where they are.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Second-round debate on three planning and zoning ordinances, led by the consolidation of Platte River Mall’s zoning, top Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council agenda.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

All three ordinances won initial approval at the council’s last regular meeting April 6. If favored again Tuesday, they’ll face final votes May 4 unless council members waive final readings for one or more of them.

The ordinance affecting the 49-year-old mall is a preliminary step in Rev Development LLC’s formal redevelopment plan, which goes before the Planning Commission April 27 before reaching the council next month.

Council members voted 7-0 April 6 in favor of the ordinance, which would combine the 28-acre mall’s mix of B-1 and B-2 zoning into a single PB-2 “planned business district.”

Lincoln-based Rev plans to gradually turn the 241,000-square-foot main mall into an outward-facing strip mall. It also would tear down three of the four outbuildings, build 11 new outbuildings — led by a four-story commercial-residential structure — and redo parking lots and utilities.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rev’s separate redevelopment plan includes requests for tax increment financing and a temporary, mall-only 1.95% “occupation tax,” both of which would help with the project’s estimated $75 million cost.

Other planning-related ordinances facing second votes Tuesday would adopt lighting standards for parking lots and grant H-1 hospital zoning to the former First Assembly of God church building and associated lots near West Philip Avenue and South Oak Street.

In other business, the council will:

» Consider replacements for two recently resigned Planning Commission members as part of a five-item “consent agenda.” Those items will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.

Angie Forbes would take the place of Bonnie Kruse, whose term on the planning panel was set to expire in July. Emily Wurl would succeed Travis Herdt, whose term runs until July 2022.

» Take up applications for special designated liquor licenses for the Creativity Unlimited Arts Council for upcoming events May 22, June 12 and July 24.

» Consider a resolution approving the return of the Nebraskaland Days parade June 19. Last year’s parade, like most of the delayed 2020 annual celebration, was canceled due to COVID-19.

Tune in

Here’s how to follow Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. North Platte City Council meeting with remote technology if you don’t attend in person:

» YouTube livestream: Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

The same location includes access to the council’s “agenda book,” which can be downloaded as a PDF document.

» Audio and video (TV): Turn to cable Channel 180 on Spectrum (Charter Communications).

The city continues to encourage those who don’t have business before the council to follow the meeting remotely to limit potential spread of COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News