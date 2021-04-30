Rick Ryan, former North Platte police officer known for his generosity and compassion, dies at 71

Steph Brouillette, an administrative secretary for the department for the past 23 years, said Ryan always seemed to be there for his co-workers. She recalled the time her family was in Omaha over the holidays as her father underwent a major surgical procedure.

“We are all sitting around in this little (hospital) room trying to celebrate (Christmas),” Brouillette said. “I look up and there’s Rick. He made the trip just to come see us. If you were one of his people, that is just how it was.”

Dwight Livingston joined the police department in 1972 and held every rank from officer to interim police chief during his 38-year career.

He worked the same shift as Ryan when the latter joined the department, which was the start of a friendship that included Ryan’s support through Livingston’s two mayoral campaigns.

Livingston and Ryan were on a stakeout one night and got a call to respond to a report of a fight at a local tavern that was on the verge of a riot.

“The two of us had our hands full in there,” Livingston said. “But, I tell you, if there was anybody that I would want beside me in something like that, he was the guy.