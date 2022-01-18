Ricketts, Orr back Pillen to become Nebraska's next governor

Pillen said it is important to get the state’s children trained to become certified welders, electricians, plumbers and animal technicians.

“We need to have kids (trained) for the 21st century,” Pillen said. “In my day we could outwork and get ahead. Today we need skill-set development for where we’re at, and together we can solve that.”

Taxes are another priority. Pillen said he would continue to work hard to make sure that government does more with less and stays out of the way.

“That will result in transforming the property tax change,” Pillen said, “where we can continue to build.”

Orr pointed to Pillen’s pro-life stance and his strong faith.

“The next election that we’re going to have is a very important one,” Orr said, “because we’re going to elect a new governor.”

Following a meeting with Pillen, Orr said, she believed he was sincere and a man of integrity.

“The most important thing when I interview a candidate,” Orr said, “is to do the very best I can to get to the heart of the man or woman, to make sure they are grounded soundly.”