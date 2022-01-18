Ricketts, Orr back Pillen to become Nebraska's next governor

A message of continued conservative leadership rang out as Jim Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor, spoke at the North Platte Airport on Tuesday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his endorsement of Pillen in a fly-around tour. Former Gov. Kay Orr also spoke in favor of Pillen’s candidacy in the press conference.
He did not make the trip Tuesday, but former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne has also thrown his support behind Pillen.
“I’m a fiscal conservative,” Pillen said. “We have to do more with less and Gov. Ricketts has started that.”
Pillen is a livestock producer, veterinarian, entrepreneur and Christian conservative who has created over a thousand jobs through his family business, Pillen Family Farms.
“Commonsense conservative values makes a big difference in standing up and providing that leadership,” Pillen said. “Can’t make all the change, but can help bring us all together, so Gov. Ricketts’s work has been just extraordinary.”
Pillen said he would consider it a privilege to be the next governor of Nebraska and build on Ricketts’ eight years.
“Culturally you can’t change everything overnight,” Pillen said. “But in eight years and another eight years, we can really make a lot of things happen together.”
Pillen said it is important to get the state’s children trained to become certified welders, electricians, plumbers and animal technicians.
“We need to have kids (trained) for the 21st century,” Pillen said. “In my day we could outwork and get ahead. Today we need skill-set development for where we’re at, and together we can solve that.”
Taxes are another priority. Pillen said he would continue to work hard to make sure that government does more with less and stays out of the way.
“That will result in transforming the property tax change,” Pillen said, “where we can continue to build.”
Orr pointed to Pillen’s pro-life stance and his strong faith.
“The next election that we’re going to have is a very important one,” Orr said, “because we’re going to elect a new governor.”
Following a meeting with Pillen, Orr said, she believed he was sincere and a man of integrity.
“The most important thing when I interview a candidate,” Orr said, “is to do the very best I can to get to the heart of the man or woman, to make sure they are grounded soundly.”
Ricketts gave some of the reasons for his endorsement. The first thing, Ricketts said, is that Pillen has been campaigning all around the state meeting people.
“He has been to all 93 counties and I don’t believe any other candidate has put that much effort into talking to Nebraskans,” Ricketts said, “about their hopes and dreams and concerns about the state.”
Ricketts said Pillen understands how important it is to talk to people to be able to run the state.
“Another thing I love about Jim Pillen is that he is from agriculture,” Ricketts said. “Agriculture is the heart and soul of what we do here in Nebraska.”
Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, have been married for more than 40 years and have four children and seven grandchildren. The Pillens live in Columbus, where they attend St. Isidore Catholic Church.
Tuesday’s tour started in Lincoln with a press conference in the State Capitol Rotunda, followed by stops in Norfolk, Kearney, North Platte and Omaha.