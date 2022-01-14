Ricketts repeats support for Sustainable Beef LLC project; calls school aid plan 'dead on arrival'

CEO David Briggs of Alliance, who attended Ricketts’ Thursday speech at the State Capitol, said the $15 million in Ricketts’ proposal would help install the beef plant’s system to pretreat its wastewater onsite.

The pretreated wastewater then would travel the short distance to North Platte’s sewer treatment plant, he said. Organizers plan to buy a retired sewer lagoon from the city as the site of the 1,500-head-per-day plant at Newberry Access and Golden Road.

“We’re very fortunate for the support the governor’s given us the whole time we’ve worked on this project,” said Briggs, who was in Friday’s airport audience with local co-organizers Rusty Kemp and Trey Wasserburger.

Both Briggs and Ricketts said it’ll be up to the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee to judge how the state should spend its $1.04 billion share of COVID-19 aid.

Groene, still in Lincoln Friday for the Legislature’s daily session, said he’ll take his argument for a full $75 million to that panel.

ARP also “addresses stressed industries” and how they can qualify for its funds, he told The Telegraph. Ricketts “included the easily justified sewer and water portion of Sustainable Beef.”