Ricketts signs COVID-19 bill including Sustainable Beef funds

Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed a bill allocating Nebraska’s latest share of federal COVID-19 aid, securing a $20 million contribution toward building North Platte’s $325 million Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant.

Ricketts made no line-item vetoes in the process of signing Legislative Bill 1014 Wednesday, according to the Unicameral’s website.

Officials have said the $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be applied toward installation of Sustainable Beef’s on-site wastewater treatment system at the former city sewer lagoon at Newberry Access and Golden Road.

Treated water then will be sent to the city’s wastewater plant, which lies north of Golden on the same side of Newberry.

LB 1014 also includes $23.5 million in COVID-19 aid toward the cost of permanent tunnel repairs on the Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie Canal in eastern Wyoming and Scotts Bluff County.

The middle of the canal’s three tunnels collapsed in July 2019 east of the town of Fort Laramie, Wyoming.