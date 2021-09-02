Ricketts to speak at annual North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. meeting in October

Gov. Pete Ricketts will speak at the 110th annual North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. meeting Oct. 7.

The event at the Ramada Sandhills Convention Center will feature a social with appetizers and a cash bar from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the formal program at 5:30 p.m. The governor is anticipated to speak at the beginning of the meeting, according to a press release from the Chamber.

The event marks the end of the fiscal year for the 600-member organization that is a combined chamber of commerce and economic development corporation. New officers will be elected, the annual report given and some community awards announced.

“We are extremely honored to have Gov. Ricketts join us to celebrate our community success and enter a new year with several significant projects emerging,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the Chamber. “With North Platte being named the Governor’s Showcase Community of the Year for 2021, it is especially gratifying to have the governor attend this year.”

Tickets are $25 each and can be reserved by contacting the Chamber office at 308-532-4966 or at chamber@nparea.com.