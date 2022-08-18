River high, land dry: Irrigation swells Platte as drought status takes slight dip

Monday’s rainfall in west central Nebraska made a barely perceptible dent in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s most recent roundup of statewide conditions.

Three straight days of triple-digit highs last week gave North Platte 21 such days in 2022, one short of tying for third place in historic city weather records.

But long-range National Weather Service forecasts and Monday’s 70-degree high at Lee Bird Field — which accompanied 0.77 inches of rain — suggest the city isn’t likely to add to its 100-degree total for a little while.

The city’s year-to-date precipitation stands at 10.99 inches after Monday’s rainfall and the 0.02 inches that fell Sunday.

The airport needs 0.53 inches of moisture before year’s end to keep 2022 off the list of North Platte’s 10 driest years, based on city records stored by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Lincoln County’s drought bands remained basically unchanged in Thursday’s latest map from UNL’s National Drought Mitigation Center.

The county’s southwest corner falls in the most serious “exceptional drought” category. Must of the rest, including North Platte, is in “extreme drought,” with the county’s northern and eastern areas in “severe drought.”

But the county’s percentage of land in the two worst categories dipped from 58.3% to 57.5%, showing the impact of Monday’s rain. Weekly Drought Monitor maps (droughtmonitor.unl.edu) show conditions as of Tuesday morning.

Southwest Nebraska’s “exceptional drought” band shrunk slightly over the past week. It now starts in central Deuel County, includes all of Perkins County and adds parts of Keith, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow counties in addition to Lincoln.

Nebraska’s percentage of land in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought” declined from 18.2% to 16.9%. Just over 95% of the state faces below-normal moisture, down from 95.5% a week earlier.

Meanwhile, North Platte River water levels remain high at Scout’s Rest Ranch and Cody Park as Lake McConaughy releases continue for downstream south central Nebraska irrigators.

The river’s height at North Platte was 5.59 feet at 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported. Flood stage in the city is 6 feet.

Lake Mac’s elevation Thursday stood at 3,222.3 feet, about 41.8% of capacity, according to the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District. It’s 14.3 feet lower than a year earlier.

Sunny skies are expected to prevail in North Platte through next Wednesday, the weather service said. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s Friday and Saturday to the upper 80s after that.

But overnight lows likely will be in the mid- to upper 50s throughout the period, an effect of the gradually lengthening nights. The first day of autumn this year is Sept. 22.

North Platte still has about a month in which to add to its total of triple-digit days this year, based on historic records.

The city’s latest calendar day with a triple-digit record high is Sept. 18. The temperature reached 101 degrees on that day in 1895, in the middle of that decade’s major drought period.

North Platte had 29 days with highs of 100 or more in 1936 for the city’s all-time record. Also ahead of this year are 2012 (24 days) and 1934 (22).