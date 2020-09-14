The Lincoln County Department of Roads plans to begin overlay projects Tuesday in the Wallace area. Roads affected are South Morning View Road between Nebraska Highway 23 and West Padgett Road, and West Nelson Road between Highway 25 to North Wallace Road.
The roads will remain open but will have temporary delays.
