Road work set to begin near Brule and Oconto next week

Weather permitting, highway construction work will begin Monday near Brule and Oconto.

Near Brule, work is planned on Interstate 80 and Link 51A.

The work will be done between Reference Post 115.48 and Reference Post 125.64 on I-80 and between Reference Post 0.00 and Reference Post 1.09 on L51A, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Koss Construction Co. of Topeka, Kansas, has the $46,880,859 contract. Work includes concrete pavement, bridge repair, culvert extensions, grading, seeding, lighting, and guardrail.

Work on Link 51A includes bridge repair, asphalt surfacing, seeding, and guardrail.

Interstate traffic will be maintained with lane closures until mid-April. Then interstate traffic will be shifted into two-lane, two-way traffic in the westbound lanes for the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes.

Temporary traffic signals will be utilized for Link 51A bridgework and flaggers for asphalt work.

An 11-foot width restriction will be required for the work. Work on Link 51A is anticipated to be complete in late fall of 2021. Anticipated project completion is summer of 2023.