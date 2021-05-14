Road work to begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 97

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 97 between Tryon and Mullen, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen Inc., of Cozad, has the $10,360,006 contract. Work will include installing steel sheet piling needed to widen the roadway at the Dismal River.

Highway 97 will be closed at the Dismal River, beginning at reference post 54.4. Through traffic will not be allowed for the duration of the road closure; only emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the area.

Alternate routes include U.S. Highway 83 and state highways 61, 92 and 2.

The road closure may be in effect up to 21 days ending on June 6.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.