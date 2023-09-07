Weather permitting, Francis Street in North Platte will reopen Friday.

Leota Street will be closed between Dewey and Jeffers beginning Monday as the U.S. Highway 83/Jeffers St. rebuild continues, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Leota will be closed. Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes during the closure. The closure is expected to be in place for approximately two weeks.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for this project. The closures are for construction of new concrete pavement, including the Francis and Leota intersections.

Loup River bridge opens

As of Thursday, the Loup River bridge at mile marker 92.5 is open to all traffic, according to a press release.

NDOT to begin U.S. 83 work

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Highway 83 at the Thedford Viaduct in Thomas County.

M.E. Collins Contracting Company Inc. of Wahoo is the contractor for the project. Work includes bridge joint repairs on the viaduct.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and temporary traffic signals. A 14-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is in October.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and put phones down.