Roby, Wilcynski to lead State Patrol's western, eastern operations

Capt. Jeff Roby, who started his Nebraska State Patrol career in North Platte, was promoted to the agency's Western Operations major on Thursday.

In addition, Capt. Jeff Wilcynski was named the state patrol's Eastern Operations major, according to a NSP media release.

The two promotions follow the retirement of Maj. Mike Jahnke and the pending one of Maj. Brenda Konfrst, who will step down this month after a 32-year career with NSP.

“These two proven leaders are a tremendous asset for our team,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Maj. Roby and Maj. Wilcynski each possess valuable leadership abilities and carry extensive experience in several areas of NSP operations.”

Roby started with the State Patrol in 1996. He has served in the patrol division, carrier enforcement, SWAT and training academy. He was promoted to captain and NSP director of training in 2018, an most recently has been the commander of Troop C.

“I am honored to lead the troopers, investigators and professional staff who serve today in the area where I began my NSP career,” Roby said in the media release. “Western Nebraska is truly a special place, and our team remains committed to maintaining the safety of those communities and the roadways from McCook to Chadron and everywhere in between.”

Wilcynski started in the patrol in 1996 in Ainsworth. His career has included time in the patrol division, investigative services and SWAT. He is being promoted from his position as commander of the Office of Professional Standards. That department includes internal affairs, executive protection, policy and accreditation, legal, and information governance.

“From the Omaha metro to rural parts of northeast Nebraska, our NSP team in the eastern part of the state serves with pride and a genuine commitment to public safety,” Wilcynski said in the release. “I’m eager to join that team, support them in our constant public safety mission, and work together to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe.”