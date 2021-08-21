 Skip to main content
Rocking in Sutherland at Longhorn Fest
Rocking in Sutherland at Longhorn Fest

Rocking in Sutherland at Longhorn Fest

D.J. Bridwell and his band entertain the crowd at the Longhorn Fest 2021 on Saturday at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena. Casey Donahew and headliner Randy Houser brought their music to an appreciate crowd of folks who filled the arena floor and bleachers. Tim Aden, owner of the Longhorn Bar in Sutherland hosted the show.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

D.J. Bridwell and his band entertained the crowd early at the Longhorn Fest 2021 on Saturday at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena.

Casey Donahew and headliner Randy Houser brought their music to an appreciative crowd of folks who filled the arena floor and bleachers. Tim Aden, owner of the Longhorn Bar in Sutherland hosted the show.

