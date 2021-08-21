Rocking in Sutherland at Longhorn Fest

D.J. Bridwell and his band entertained the crowd early at the Longhorn Fest 2021 on Saturday at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena.
Casey Donahew and headliner Randy Houser brought their music to an appreciative crowd of folks who filled the arena floor and bleachers. Tim Aden, owner of the Longhorn Bar in Sutherland hosted the show.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
