Rodeo secretary honored for nearly 50 years of service
Vickie Shireman receives a buckle from Buffalo Bill Rodeo chairman Jack Morris and co-chair Shelli Arensdorf, while Randy Corley announces the rodeo.

 Don ChristnerPhoto by Don Christner

During the June 19 performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, Vickie Shireman was honored for her nearly 50 years as rodeo secretary at the rodeo.

She was presented with a Montana Silversmith buckle in honor of her work and “for all the help she’s been over the years, especially last year,” said committee chairman Jack Morris. “Last year, she went way above and beyond. She just takes care of things, and she goes unrecognized a lot of the time.”

Shireman got her PRCA card in 1971 and estimates that she has secretaried the North Platte rodeo nearly every year since then, except for a few while her children were small.

She and her husband Dennis live near Elk City, Oklahoma.

