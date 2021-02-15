'Rolling blackouts' surprise some west central Nebraska communities

Even with those measures, Becker said, more blackouts “may happen and the power may be out” from time to time “over the next two to three days.”

Dawson Public Power officials posted news of the Elm Creek-area outage on its Facebook page early Monday afternoon.

The post stated the rolling blackouts were imposed in efforts to keep the power grids up and running in the extreme cold.

Dawson doesn’t receive advance warning of when the outages will occur, utility officials said in the Facebook post.

Layne Groseth, North Platte’s public works director and manager of Municipal Light & Water, said the city’s NPPD representative has said “there is only a very slim possibility” North Platte will be subject to the power pool’s rolling blackouts.

“The majority of our power comes from the hydro plant” on the NPPD Canal between Lake Maloney and the South Platte River, Groseth said Monday afternoon.

“So we are sitting pretty good. If we would happen to have one imposed on us, it shouldn’t last very long.”