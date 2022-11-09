 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Rolling closures' on I-80 postponed

Due to inclement weather, the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol have postponed "rolling closures" on Interstate 80 for construction near Sutherland. The closures were originally scheduled for Thursday, according to NDOT.

