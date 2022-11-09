Due to inclement weather, the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol have postponed "rolling closures" on Interstate 80 for construction near Sutherland. The closures were originally scheduled for Thursday, according to NDOT.
'Rolling closures' on I-80 postponed
- Telegraph staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
The first batch of results, reported at 8 p.m., reflect early voting, largely in the state's largest counties.
Jim Pillen is set to become Nebraska’s next governor after early election results showed he held a commanding lead over Democrat Carol Blood.
See who's given the most money to candidates for Legislative District 42 and other regional state-level races.
Conservative Republicans captured three of four seats up for election on the Nebraska State Board of Education, ousting an incumbent and handing a major defeat to the state teachers union.
Students at Madison School cut the ribbon for the official opening of the Madison Bulldog Branch of Western Nebraska Bank on Thursday afternoon.
Two separate ballot measures, one to implement photo ID for voting in future elections and another to gradually raise the minimum wage in Nebraska, were headed to victory Tuesday night.
Pete Ricketts' time as governor is nearing an end, but after spending over $3.8 million in the last 11 months, he will likely have an influence on future state leadership.
In metropolitan Omaha's sharply competitive 2nd District, Republican Rep. Don Bacon was locked in a tight struggle with Sen. Tony Vargas, the Democratic nominee.
If the results hold, conservative state lawmakers would have a filibuster-proof majority to enact abortion restrictions and other priorities that previously failed to overcome filibusters.