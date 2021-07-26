Rumble by the River set for Aug. 8, will raise funds for North Platte TeamMates

Telegraph staff reports
The fourth annual Rumble by the River will raise funds for TeamMates Mentoring of North Platte.
TeamMates is seeking donors for the event, in which softball meets baseball in a battle of the bats. The game will pit the North Platte Nationals against the North Platte High School softball team.
Businesses that donate $100 for the event will have their logos printed in the program and will be allowed to hang a banner in the outfield during the game.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Bill Wood Field in North Platte. Admission is $5 per person.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.