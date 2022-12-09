 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Runza moving to E and Jeffers in North Platte

  • 0
Runza moving to E and Jeffers

Demolition of the former Midtown Motors auto dealership and the former White-Musselman building will make room for a new Runza restaurant at E and Jeffers. 

 Job Vigil

The Runza restaurant currently at B and Jeffers streets will move in a few months.

Franchisee Josh Catlett said in a press release the new location at E and Jeffers is scheduled to open in late spring. The Catlett family also owns locations in Holdrege and McCook.

“North Platte is a thriving community, and we are pleased to reinvest and grow,” Catlett said.

Demolition recently started on the former car dealership and construction will begin shortly, Catlett said.

“Runza has been part of the North Platte landscape since 1988,” said Donald Everett, Jr., president of Runza National. “We are excited to bring our updated look and new store layout to the area.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News