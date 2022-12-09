Runza moving to E and Jeffers in North Platte

The Runza restaurant currently at B and Jeffers streets will move in a few months.

Franchisee Josh Catlett said in a press release the new location at E and Jeffers is scheduled to open in late spring. The Catlett family also owns locations in Holdrege and McCook.

“North Platte is a thriving community, and we are pleased to reinvest and grow,” Catlett said.

Demolition recently started on the former car dealership and construction will begin shortly, Catlett said.

“Runza has been part of the North Platte landscape since 1988,” said Donald Everett, Jr., president of Runza National. “We are excited to bring our updated look and new store layout to the area.”