Rural districts west and south of North Platte would be most affected by redistricting

A draft map for redrawing Lincoln County commissioners’ election districts would leave its most notable mark on rural districts west and south of North Platte.
However, the geographic orientation of the five districts created in 2018 wouldn’t change under the proposal by gWorks of Omaha, which County Board members first reviewed Monday.
They agreed to resume discussion during a work session during next Monday’s meeting, hopefully with gWorks leaders available to answer questions.
Commissioners have until Dec. 31 to adopt a 2022 redistricting plan following the 2020 census. North Platte City Council members have given first-round approval to an ordinance redrawing their four election wards.
The County Board’s last meeting of 2021 will be Dec. 20, due to a separate decision Monday not to meet Dec. 27 with Christmas Day the previous Saturday.
Chairman Kent Weems asked his colleagues to come next week with possible map adjustments so they can see whether they would fit within redistricting guidelines.
Each district’s population must be within 5% of 6,935 residents to meet “one person, one vote” requirements, County Clerk Becky Rossell said.
District 3, which now includes Hershey, Wallace and southwest Lincoln County, gained 4.2% in population since 2018 and thus would shrink geographically under gWorks’ proposed map.
“District 3 gained a lot of people,” Rossell told commissioners. “The others did not.”
The gWorks map would keep Hershey and Wallace in District 3, now represented by appointed Commissioner Micaela Wuehler after Bill Henry retired due to health reasons.
But colleague Jerry Woodruff’s District 5, which lost 4.1% in population, would expand west of U.S. Highway 83 from north of Nebraska Highway 23 to near Lake Maloney. It’s already west of U.S. 83 west of Wellfleet.
Woodruff’s district, along with Commissioner Chris Bruns’ District 4, were created three years ago after county voters expanded the County Board from three to five members.
Wuehler, who said she regularly worked with mapping software during her 30-year UPS career, called attention to the draft map’s extension of her district a couple of miles east of both Maloney and U.S. 83.
Moving that area to Woodruff’s district, she said, could better balance between her district and his and make more use of the highway as a natural boundary.
“It’s easier for the residents” in knowing who they’re voting for, Wuehler said.
The draft gWorks map also would chop down the non-North Platte part of District 1 Commissioner Joe Hewgley’s district to immediately west and south of Bailey Yard.
Bruns’ District 4, which would retain Sutherland and northwest Lincoln County, would pick up that part of Hewgley’s district.
Weems would retain Maxwell in District 2, while Brady would stay in Woodruff’s District 5.
All five County Board districts would extend into parts of North Platte to ensure their populations balance, as they do under the current five-district map from 2018.
Commissioners’ district lines would change relatively little inside the city, though Bruns would pick up North Platte High School from Weems’ District 2.
“I don’t see major hurdles we have to overcome with this” draft map, said Bruns, whose seat isn’t up this year but who intends to run for the Legislature’s District 42 seat.
Hewgley asked Rossell to see if Planning Administrator Judy Clark, who serves both the city and county, could help them get overlay maps showing how many people are in each neighborhood.
“It really helps if you can see the maps with numbers in it,” he said.
In other business, commissioners:
» Authorized a financial settlement with CSOM of a “tax sale certificate” the latter had bought in 2019 for delinquent 2018 taxes on a North Platte commercial property. The vote followed an 18-minute executive session.