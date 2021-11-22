Rural districts west and south of North Platte would be most affected by redistricting

Bruns’ District 4, which would retain Sutherland and northwest Lincoln County, would pick up that part of Hewgley’s district.

Weems would retain Maxwell in District 2, while Brady would stay in Woodruff’s District 5.

All five County Board districts would extend into parts of North Platte to ensure their populations balance, as they do under the current five-district map from 2018.

Commissioners’ district lines would change relatively little inside the city, though Bruns would pick up North Platte High School from Weems’ District 2.

“I don’t see major hurdles we have to overcome with this” draft map, said Bruns, whose seat isn’t up this year but who intends to run for the Legislature’s District 42 seat.

Hewgley asked Rossell to see if Planning Administrator Judy Clark, who serves both the city and county, could help them get overlay maps showing how many people are in each neighborhood.

“It really helps if you can see the maps with numbers in it,” he said.

In other business, commissioners: