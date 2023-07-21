Two interns are working to promote Lincoln County Fair and the planned Linco Ag & Education Center at the fairgrounds.

Antonio Azpeitia Lopez and Laurent Ikuzwe are both excited to have a part in the good things happening now — and to come.

The two men are Rural Fellows with Rural Prosperity Nebraska, a focus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Their commitment was from May 31 to July 21, but Lincoln County Fair does not officially start until Wednesday. Azpeitia Lopez and Ikuzwe plan to be there to be involved in what they have focused so much of their attention on this summer.

Learn more online Rural Fellows program: ruralprosperityne.unl.edu/rural-fellowship Proposed Linco Ag & Education Center: lincolegacy.com Lincoln County Fair: lincofair.com, facebook.com/lincofair

Azpeitia Lopez is from Omaha and is a bachelor’s degree student in applied science with a minor in communication and leadership at UNL.

Ikuzwe is from Kigali, Rwanda, in southeast Africa. He has been in the U.S. for four years, coming here for his education at UNL. He is a Master of Arts student, studying mass communication.

“I’ve loved it. It’s been very fun,” said Amanda Carr, promotional secretary for Lincoln County Ag Society, which oversees the fairgrounds. She said she is glad that Lisa Citta, a former Ag Society board member, brought the Rural Fellows program to their attention.

Board member Kathy Chessmore has also had an integral role in the projects.

“The inclusive leadership has been eye-opening,” Azpeitia Lopez said. There’s a “sense of satisfaction in seeing the results of our work,” Ikuzwe added.

Azpeitia Lopez has taken a lead on work related to the planned Linco Ag & Education Center. They are building on the work of others, including Mid-Plains Community College students. Students in a business class taught by Cathy Nutt compiled information for a business plan for the center, publishing their report in 2018.

The focus this summer has been on updating that information and combining it with other data.

“This project aims to have all the information in one place,” Azpeitia Lopez said. The results will help the Ag Society and its partners, and hopefully catch the eye of potential donors.

The team is generating ideas for events that could be conducted in the center throughout the year, both for 4-H and outside interests. They are gathering comparative information about similar facilities in the region: the exposition center at Buffalo County fairgrounds in Kearney, facilities at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, and Kiplinger Arena at Red Willow County Fairgrounds in McCook.

Looking closer at hand, they have also spent time promoting Lincoln County Fair. That has been Ikuzwe’s major focus. They have placed yard signs in nearby communities, distributed flyers to the North Platte Visitor Center, grocery stores, convenience stores and other locations. Ikuzwe has put time into marketing on social media as well.

Rural Fellows commit to work for 280 hours in their paid internships and give 20 hours of volunteer time. Azpeitia Lopez and Ikuzwe have far exceeded their volunteer commitment by helping at Nebraskaland Days events. They helped to assemble equipment, and put up and tear down the stage for concerts. They helped with the children’s bike rodeo and with organiaing people and exhibits for the parade.

The pair had good things to say about their experiences here, their supervisors and partners with the Ag Society, and people in the area.

“We have enjoyed being in the community,” Ikuzwe. said “The community has welcomed us with open arms.”

There are 20 Rural Fellows across the state this year. They include three working with the city of North Platte and one at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. This is the 10th year of the Rural Fellows internship program.