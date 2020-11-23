Rural home northwest of Overton destroyed in fire

OVERTON — A rural home northwest of Overton was fully destroyed by a fire that broke out during Monday afternoon.

At 4:46 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a home on North Road 759 that was reported to be completely engulfed by flames.

The fire was visible from a full three miles away. The LVFD immediately paged the Overton Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid and extra water.

Arriving on scene, Lexington firefighters found the structure to be completely engulfed by the fire. The lone occupant of the home was present at the time, but was able to get out and was not injured.

LVFD Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said the structure could not be saved and would be allowed to burn, while the firefighters prevented anything else from catching fire in winds that were gusting over 10 mph.

Around 5:25 p.m., the structure of the rear of the home collapsed, filling the air with flames, sparks and smoke.

Firefighters were still on scene into Monday night to monitor the situation.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dawson Public Power District assisted on scene.