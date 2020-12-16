Rural North Platte resident expresses concern about landscaping business' conditional-use permit

A neighbor unhappy with a planned landscaping business was the first to take up new Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s invitation to offer items for North Platte City Council agendas.

Michael Cook, who lives outside city limits but inside North Platte’s two-mile planning and zoning jurisdiction, spoke briefly during the new “public agenda request” period at the end of regular council meetings.

Cook, 1906 W. Eugene Ave., said he wants the newly reorganized council to take up the lack of progress by neighboring property owner Justin Warner in meeting the terms of a 2019 conditional use permit.

Warner, who has said he plans to develop his land at 2000 W. Eugene Ave. for his Creative Landscapes business, won the permit on Sept. 17, 2019.

Its terms required Planning Administrator Judy Clark to report in a year on Warner’s progress. The council split 4-3 in favor of the permit, requiring then-Mayor Dwight Livingston to cast a deciding fifth vote approving it.

Clark presented her report at the previous council’s last meeting Nov. 17, saying Warner had built part of a required privacy fence and partially cleaned up his site.