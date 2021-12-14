 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sales, lodging tax collections for October continue with trend of setting records
0 comments
top story

Sales, lodging tax collections for October continue with trend of setting records

{{featured_button_text}}

Make that 15 monthly records in 17 months for North Platte’s city sales-tax take.

Net October proceeds from the 1.5% tax broke a seven-month $800,000-plus streak but still set an all-time October record with $783,079, according to the latest Nebraska Department of Revenue figures.

Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax brought in a net $82,970 in October, breaking its six-year-old annual record in 2021’s first 10 months and setting the stage for the tax’s first $1 million year in net proceeds.

Final 2021 totals for both taxes won’t be known until mid-February, when the state finishes processing and sends back net sales and lodging taxes collected this month.

County hotel-motel taxes must be used for tourism promotion under state law. North Platte’s annual sales taxes go into the city’s general fund, except for up to $650,000 diverted to the Quality Growth Fund if and when fiscal-year totals pass preset levels.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

October’s net sales tax take was 12% higher than last year’s then-record $698,941 for the month in online records dating to 2006.

It’s also No. 10 on the city’s all-time monthly sales-tax charts, trailing all nine months of $800,000 or over that the city has enjoyed starting in June 2020.

Total net 2021 sales taxes stood at just past $8.01 million through October, only 4.2% behind 2020’s record calendar-year record of $8.36 million with November and December figures unknown.

North Platte’s sales tax set its all-time fiscal-year record with an unprecedented $9.24 million in 2020-21. That represented net taxes collected through July 31 and received by Sept. 30.

October’s net county lodging taxes ended a five-month streak in six figures but also broke the county’s 2015 annual record of $960,999 with two months left.

The county’s net take stands at $989,060, 8.2% higher than the $913,950 in the last pre-pandemic year in 2019.

October’s $82,970 net total ranks second for the month, beaten only by a net intake of $87,087 in October 2015.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News