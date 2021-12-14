Sales, lodging tax collections for October continue with trend of setting records

Make that 15 monthly records in 17 months for North Platte’s city sales-tax take.

Net October proceeds from the 1.5% tax broke a seven-month $800,000-plus streak but still set an all-time October record with $783,079, according to the latest Nebraska Department of Revenue figures.

Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax brought in a net $82,970 in October, breaking its six-year-old annual record in 2021’s first 10 months and setting the stage for the tax’s first $1 million year in net proceeds.

Final 2021 totals for both taxes won’t be known until mid-February, when the state finishes processing and sends back net sales and lodging taxes collected this month.

County hotel-motel taxes must be used for tourism promotion under state law. North Platte’s annual sales taxes go into the city’s general fund, except for up to $650,000 diverted to the Quality Growth Fund if and when fiscal-year totals pass preset levels.

October’s net sales tax take was 12% higher than last year’s then-record $698,941 for the month in online records dating to 2006.