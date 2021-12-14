Sales, lodging tax collections for October continue with trend of setting records

Make that 15 monthly records in 17 months for North Platte’s city sales-tax take.
Net October proceeds from the 1.5% tax broke a seven-month $800,000-plus streak but still set an all-time October record with $783,079, according to the latest Nebraska Department of Revenue figures.
Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax brought in a net $82,970 in October, breaking its six-year-old annual record in 2021’s first 10 months and setting the stage for the tax’s first $1 million year in net proceeds.
Final 2021 totals for both taxes won’t be known until mid-February, when the state finishes processing and sends back net sales and lodging taxes collected this month.
County hotel-motel taxes must be used for tourism promotion under state law. North Platte’s annual sales taxes go into the city’s general fund, except for up to $650,000 diverted to the Quality Growth Fund if and when fiscal-year totals pass preset levels.
October’s net sales tax take was 12% higher than last year’s then-record $698,941 for the month in online records dating to 2006.
It’s also No. 10 on the city’s all-time monthly sales-tax charts, trailing all nine months of $800,000 or over that the city has enjoyed starting in June 2020.
Total net 2021 sales taxes stood at just past $8.01 million through October, only 4.2% behind 2020’s record calendar-year record of $8.36 million with November and December figures unknown.
North Platte’s sales tax set its all-time fiscal-year record with an unprecedented $9.24 million in 2020-21. That represented net taxes collected through July 31 and received by Sept. 30.
October’s net county lodging taxes ended a five-month streak in six figures but also broke the county’s 2015 annual record of $960,999 with two months left.
The county’s net take stands at $989,060, 8.2% higher than the $913,950 in the last pre-pandemic year in 2019.
October’s $82,970 net total ranks second for the month, beaten only by a net intake of $87,087 in October 2015.