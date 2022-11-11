Salute to Veterans: Beckius operated missile and radar systems, then taught others

As a high school student, Jerome "Jerry" Beckius decided to join the Navy on the deferred enlistment program.

After graduation, illness took him out of the opportunity to serve his country. Doctors classified him 4-F, and he stayed in North Platte. A short time later, he was given another opportunity, and he began his military career in 1967.

“As time progressed, the doctors seemed to think I should go into the military,” Beckius said. “It was Dr. Cooper who was taking care of me and he said, 'You need to go into the military,' so he changed my classification to 1-A. I was going to the draft board, so I enlisted rather quickly.”

Beckius said he didn’t know much about the different branches of the military, but his brother was in the Navy so he followed him.

When he entered the service, Beckius scored high on all the tests. As a “mediocre high school student,” he said, he was amazed at how well he had done.

“As I took more tests, they decided that I was eligible for advanced programs,” Beckius said. “To get into any of those programs, you had to at least commit for six years.”

Beckius had signed up for a four-year stint, but with the opportunity for advancement, he decided to re-enlist for an extra two years.

His career spanned 10 years overall, from 1967 to 1977. He said at that time the compensation offered was considered a lot of money.

“I had better pay, better choices of jobs,” Beckius said. “It wasn’t one of those where they tell you what to do all of the time. You had better control over your life while you were in the military.”

Following his basic training, Beckius was assigned to the USS Brooke and later to the USS Ramsey. The ships were 390-foot frigates and were fairly new at the time. The USS Brooke was launched in 1963 and commissioned in 1966.

“I was stationed on the West Coast, in San Diego, to start with,” Beckius said. “Vietnam is where all the ships went when they deployed. In the period of 5½ years, I made three deployments to the Pacific, Vietnam specifically.”

The ships had guided missile systems and air search radar systems, and Beckius had been trained in both.

“It was pretty advanced for its time,” he said. “My job was mainly the missile fire control system. We detected (aircraft) and once we detected them, we would track them. That’s what we would use to guide the missiles to the target. It was the guidance radar and the search radar, they called it.”

The ships worked close to the shore and often drew fire from the enemy, although Beckius said his ships never were struck by the artillery.

“They call it the gun line and you’re pretty close to shore, and it’s always at night when you’re doing this,” Beckius said. “You can’t really tell if anything’s hitting around you unless it hits you, and we never got hit.”

He said the ship did a lot of gunfire support along with the use of the missile systems.

“They were for protection against the MIGs that would come down out of China,” Beckius said. “We’d have to watch out for those.”

Another aspect of their job was aircraft carrier escort duty. The ships Beckius served on would offer protection while the aircraft were landing and taking off on the carriers.

After the war, he took a tour of the USS Midway and learned how small the landing and takeoff strip was on those ships.

“It was just brutal on aircraft. It was brutal on people too with the noise and the jet blast,” he said.

Beckius said the plane guard duty was mostly for the pilots that couldn’t land on the ship. They would ditch their plane and eject out or crash on landing on the deck of the carrier

“We would stay close behind (the carriers) so we could be a rescue ship,” Beckius said. “We only had one pilot we couldn’t find. That was one too many.”

That pilot went off the front of the carrier while attempting to land.

“He missed all the cables,” Beckius said. “There were two pilots in that one. The ship can’t maneuver, so it went right over the top of the plane. All we got was pieces of the plane.”

Beckius said he enjoyed his time in the service, especially the people he worked with throughout his career.

“I think the best part about it was that I worked with a lot of really good guys no matter what their ratings were,” Beckius said. “If they worked on the engines, if they worked on the ship decks, they were all a bunch of very good people to serve with and you trusted.”

The training he received brought him ashore, becoming an instructor on one of the systems he had worked with. Beckius taught new American and allied sailors.

“That was probably about the best time I had, was being an instructor,” Beckius said. “I wasn’t on a ship and I was home every night. I loved all the other instructors I worked with. They were all highly qualified people and I enjoyed being around that.”

After his discharge, Beckius came back to North Platte. After a seven-year stint at Union Pacific Railroad, he hired on at Gerald Gentleman Station and worked there for 27 years.

“My goal was to be an auto mechanic for a friend of mine who had a shop in North Platte,” Beckius said. “But that didn’t work out because I wasn’t skill-trained in automotive.”

When he heard about the opening at Gerald Gentleman, Beckius said, someone told him he was not qualified for the job because the military didn’t train people for what he would have to do.

“So I took that as a challenge and applied for the job,” Beckius said. “I got the job and found out that I was teaching them a thing or two because I had better training than they did.”

Beckius was an instrument and control technician there.

Another important part of his life is his family, Beckius said. He met his future wife, Sharon, when their best friends began dating and invited them along.

“Sharon said we met when we were little kids just a couple of blocks from here, but I don’t remember that,” Beckius said. “When I got out of high school, she worked at Hoover’s Jewelry and Thursday night was cruise night. We kind of got stuck together and we’ve been stuck together ever since.”

Beckius said he got out of boot camp in May 1968, and when he came back, he and Sharon got engaged. He went back to California for basic training, and the only time off he got was at Christmas.

“They give you a week off, so that’s when we planned our wedding,” Beckius said. “They had two one-week periods and they gave me both. I came here and got married, and we flew back out to San Diego.”

The couple will be married 54 years on Dec. 23. They have two sons and a daughter, who is deceased.