Salute to Veterans: McCormick calls Vietnam service 'one of the best years' of his life

The military history in Gary McCormick's bloodline can be traced back to the Revolutionary War, and a family member has been enlisted in nearly every other conflict since.

McCormick served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-70 and had a 30-year military career, ending in 1998 as a colonel in the Nebraska National Guard.

"People might not believe it, but that year in Vietnam was one of the best years of my life," said McCormick, who received a Quilt of Valor in Sutherland this fall. "I can't put a handle on it, but when you go into the military, no matter what's happened to you in the past — good or bad —you start off fresh with a level-playing field.

"If you want to get an expert medal, you've got to shoot good. If you want to max the PT test, you've got to run good. Everybody starts in the same boat. There are no favorites. It's up to you what you do with (the opportunity)."

McCormick was drafted in 1968 after he spent four years at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he studied biology.

"Right when that fourth year of (draft) deferment hit, I got my physical notice. I probably would have enlisted if I didn't get drafted," McCormick said. "It was a time in which the country was kind of turning south." Having read Ernest Hemingway, he said, he "was along that same thought that if you are a young man and there was a war, you really should be in it."

He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division as a platoon sergeant. He later was a battalion psychological operations sergeant with the 9th Infantry Division.

Among his military honors, he received two Bronze Stars, five Meritorious Service medals and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

He also has countless memories and stories, a number of which he chooses not to share publicly. But one of his most harrowing moments came over a two-day span just after Thanksgiving of 1969. He estimates about 40% of the roughly 100-troop company was killed during the ambush.

McCormick said he was in a clearing when the firefight broke out and he low-crawled to a clump of trees for some protection as bullets zipped by and tore up the vegetation around him.

"I think I may have got my helmet shot off because I didn't have a helmet when I got to the trees," McCormick said.

He also recalled his arrival back in San Francisco in May 1970 after his deployment ended and being greeted by an anti-war crowd at the airport.

"It was about 10 days after the Kent State shootings, and everybody was on the warpath," McCormick said. "None of us had any idea what was waiting for us at the San Francisco airport. My sergeant had one person (in the crowd) spit on him and he turned and knocked that (individual) out. There was one guy who acted like he was going to spit on me, and I just said, 'Don't even think about it, buddy.' San Francisco was probably the worst place (in the country) to bring guys back from Vietnam to."

McCormick joined the California National Guard in 1972 and was awarded a direct commission to second lieutenant by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan.

"I was out in California and kind of missed (the military)," McCormick said. "I walked into the brigade headquarters in Long Beach and just said, 'I'm thinking about getting back in.'"

He transferred to the Nebraska National Guard the next year and served in a number of command and staff positions, including command of an infantry task force and field artillery battalion.

He also returned to Nebraska to help operate his family farm, located in Paxton, until 1998. He started a company, McCormick Appraisal, after his retirement.

"I was lucky in the fact that I had good commanders in Vietnam and all through the Guard," McCormick said. "Good guys to work for."