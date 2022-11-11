 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salute to Veterans: Morland's lunch-break decision led to a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star

Morland's lunch-break decision led to a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star

Charlie Morland, right, poses with his friend, Charlie Staab, of Hays, Kansas, next to a Huey helicopter in this photo taken in Laos in 1972. 

 Courtesy photo, Charlie Morland

Charlie Morland's lunch break was a life-changing moment. 

While his father went home to eat, Morland left the mechanic shop that both were working in and headed to an Army recruiter. 

"I was classified I-A, so I was going to have to go (to Vietnam)," Morland said. "If you get drafted, you don't get a choice (of military branch), where if you enlist, you get one. I picked aviation because it was mechanical and I worked with my hands. I was working as an auto mechanic with my dad and going to college, but honestly I just got tired of going to school."

He went through basic training in Fort Polk in Louisiana, went to Fort Rucker in Alabama for aviation school and was deployed in early 1970. He served in Vietnam for two years.  

Morland, a North Platte native who turns 73 this month, was part of the aviation brigade — first with the 281st Assault Helicopter Company, which supported the Special Forces; then later the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry; and finally, after his request for a move, the 48th Assault Helicopter Company in March 1971.

"I know this is going to sound bizarre, but I was frustrated with the lack of action because I was used to it with the Special Forces," Morland said. "My company commander said, 'I've got a place you can go.'"

He was part of Operation Lam Son 719 in southern Laos, where he earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. 

"Our (Huey) helicopter got blown up," said Morland, who earned a specialist 5th class rank (sergeant). "We were actually coming into a hot (landing zone) and were taking incoming mortar rounds. We hit a booby trap (while landing) that blew the bottom of helicopter out. Luckily we were able to go about a quarter of a mile or so, just to able to get further away from the action. We dropped the helicopter and abandoned it.

"My door gunner was injured, I was injured and there were a couple of grunts on board that were severely injured as well," Morland said.  "We took a pretty hard direct hit."

Lyle Borders, who fought in the Vietnam War, speaks on Monday February 15, 2016 in Omaha. Borders was involved in the two month invasion of Laos in 1971. It was the largest helicopter battle of all time.

Morland returned to the local area after his service and took a job with North Platte Plumbing. It was the start of a more than five-decade career as a plumber. He retired at the start of this year and now devotes a good portion of his free time to restoring classic vehicles and motorcycles in his shop adjacent to his house on Scout's Rest Ranch Road.

His current project is a 1930 Model A, and he recently brought a 1934 Ford truck back with him from Omaha.  

"I just like the old body styles and it's an era of cars that I love," Morland said. "I love the '60s and on up, but the '30s, the '40s, they're just extra special to me."

Morland's lunch-break decision led to a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star

Charlie Morland poses next to his 1930 Model A that he is restoring in his shop outside his North Platte home. Morland was deployed to Vietnam in 1970 and served two years. 

While he didn't continue a military career, he hasn't moved on from his connection with the service. He is a member of the American Veterans Motorcycle Club, which is headquartered in North Platte and boasts more than 500 members nationwide.

He rode to Washington, D.C., in September with fellow club member Brandon Mcelwee and took part in a wreath-laying procession at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

"It was deeply impactful because some of the guys that I served with are names on the (Vietnam Memorial) Wall, my buddies." Morland said. "I just take pride in being an American, and then you add being in the military in on top of it, it makes me just that much more proud of who I am and what I am."

Breaking News