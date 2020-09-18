Salvation Army, Santa Cop program open applications for Christmas assistance

Individuals who have lost employment or have financial difficulties could qualify for Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army of North Platte or the Santa Cop program.
Those interested are asked to call the Salvation Army at 308-532-2038 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to make an appointment.
The deadline to call for an appointment is 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Families with and without children are eligible for the program along with senior citizens and single individuals. The only requirement is applicants need to be a Lincoln County resident.
The application will determine eligibility for both the Salvation Army and Santa Cop programs. The two are separately funded programs, however.
Appointments will only be scheduled Oct. 27-30, and individuals must take the date and time they are given. Individuals are asked not to arrive more than 16 minutes before their appointment time and not to bring their children.
Face masks are required. Individuals will have their temperature taken upon entering the building and be asked to use hand sanitizer before the appointment.
Individuals must bring a photo ID to their appointment along with photo IDs or Social Security cards for all other individuals in the household.
Also required are birth certificates for all children in the household, proof of Lincoln County residency and proof of monthly income and expenses.
The Santa Cop program is a combined effort of the North Platte Police Department, area businesses and churches, and other organizations.
The program has existed since 1985 and reaches children in North Platte and surrounding areas who otherwise might not receive holiday gifts.
The Santa Cop coordinator purchases gifts for the children through financial donations from the community. Gifts are then individually wrapped and hand-delivered to the child’s residence.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.