Salvation Army Thrift Store opens new location in North Platte's Francis Square

The Salvation Army Thrift Store will celebrate a new location at 601 E. Francis St., Suite 4, with a grand opening at 10 a.m. Monday.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting will take place as part of the festivities, and refreshments will also be provided, said Maj. Lynneta Poff of the North Platte Salvation Army.

The new location is in Francis Square. The thrift store has been at 410 E. Leota St. since November 2018.

“We are looking forward to continuing our service to the community through our family thrift store,” Poff said. “This new location offers us a large amount of space and a lot of operational flexibility.”

Money generated above thrift-store expenses is used to support local community programs offered by the Salvation Army, including a food pantry, after-school activities, summer day camp, rent and utility assistance.

The new location’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. People wishing to donate gently used items to the store may do so from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Volunteers are welcome to help at the store. Call 308-532-2038 for more information.