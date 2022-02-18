Sandhills meets Margaritaville at this year's Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash

Buffalo Bill Cody’s birthday celebration will be marked “beach party” this year.

The Nebraskaland Days-sponsored event Feb. 26 at the D&N Event Center carries the theme of “Welcome to Margaritaville.”

“We try and theme it up every year,” said David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days executive director. “Some people in the past have really got into costumes and things of that nature. We expect to see a little bit of beach action going on.”

This marks the first in-person Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash since 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s celebration was a drive-thru dinner pickup followed by a short online program and an auction.

“In terms of a normal event calendar for us, this is probably the last piece to come back,” Fudge said.

He said the event is the largest fundraiser for Nebraskaland Days, and the goal is to bring in $20,000 to $25,000.

The celebration was moved to the D&N Event Center this year after being held in the Ramada by Wyndham’s Sandhills Convention Center.