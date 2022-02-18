Sandhills meets Margaritaville at this year's Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash

Buffalo Bill Cody’s birthday celebration will be marked “beach party” this year.
The Nebraskaland Days-sponsored event Feb. 26 at the D&N Event Center carries the theme of “Welcome to Margaritaville.”
“We try and theme it up every year,” said David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days executive director. “Some people in the past have really got into costumes and things of that nature. We expect to see a little bit of beach action going on.”
This marks the first in-person Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash since 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s celebration was a drive-thru dinner pickup followed by a short online program and an auction.
“In terms of a normal event calendar for us, this is probably the last piece to come back,” Fudge said.
He said the event is the largest fundraiser for Nebraskaland Days, and the goal is to bring in $20,000 to $25,000.
The celebration was moved to the D&N Event Center this year after being held in the Ramada by Wyndham’s Sandhills Convention Center.
Fudge said the move was made in part because to take advantage of the larger facility space. The bash will include a catered meal and a performance by the Kris Lager Band, which Fudge said has “a real island-y music vibe.”
There will also be a live and silent auction and those interested can view the items at nebraskalanddays.com.
Fudge said the birthday bash also is sort of a kickoff celebration leading into Nebraskaland Days in June.
“The festival (planning) really runs downhill pretty rapidly once we get done with the bash,” Fudge said. “It seems like we accelerate through March, April and May after that. It is amazing how quickly it rolls downhill.”