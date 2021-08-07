Sandhills Open Road Challenge returns

The 21st Annual Nebraska Sandhills Open Road Challenge will feature more than 140 high-performance cars.

The event begins Thursday with the 22-mile Loup 2 Loup Open Road Race between Halsey and Purdum.

Friday starts with the One Mile Shoot Out 14 miles north of Cozad, followed by an afternoon car show and burnout contest in Arnold.

Cars and drivers will line up in Arnold Saturday for an 8:30 a.m. start of the 56-mile open road race between Arnold and Dunning. The event will culminate in the evening with a freewill donation barbecue and award ceremony in the Arnold Community Park.

Event schedule details can be found at sorcrace.com.