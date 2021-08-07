 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandhills Open Road Challenge returns
0 comments

Sandhills Open Road Challenge returns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 21st Annual Nebraska Sandhills Open Road Challenge will feature more than 140 high-performance cars.

The event begins Thursday with the 22-mile Loup 2 Loup Open Road Race between Halsey and Purdum.

Friday starts with the One Mile Shoot Out 14 miles north of Cozad, followed by an afternoon car show and burnout contest in Arnold.

Cars and drivers will line up in Arnold Saturday for an 8:30 a.m. start of the 56-mile open road race between Arnold and Dunning. The event will culminate in the evening with a freewill donation barbecue and award ceremony in the Arnold Community Park.

Event schedule details can be found at sorcrace.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News