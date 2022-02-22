Sandhills State Bank CEO enters race for Nebraska Public Power District board seat

Sandhills State Bank CEO David Gale of North Platte has made it a three-person race for the Subdivision 4 seat on the Nebraska Public Power District board.

Gale announced his filing in a press release Tuesday.

He will challenge the last two holders of the southwest Nebraska NPPD seat: incumbent Bill Hoyt of McCook and Larry Linstrom of North Platte, whom Hoyt unseated in 2016 after 12 years.

Subdistrict 4 voters in the May 10 primary will advance the top two candidates to the Nov. 8 general election. The district covers Lincoln, Red Willow, Gosper, Frontier and Hayes counties.

Nebraskans who aren’t current elected officeholders have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to enter the May primary.

Gale, a retired U.S. Army Reserve captain, cited the need to preserve “reliable and affordable electricity” in his decision to enter the race.

He said he wants to ensure low electricity rates for tax-stressed Nebraskans and protect the employees and families of NPPD’s Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland and the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard at North Platte.

Gale vowed to challenge the Columbus-based power district’s goal of achieving “net zero” carbon emissions from its power plants by 2050.

That effort “places an unnecessary deadline on the transition to potentially more expensive and less reliable forms of power, which could result in higher electricity rates for all Nebraskans,” he said.

Gale and his wife, Kristine, have three sons: Jack, a U.S. Navy ensign; Charlie, a sophomore at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota; and Thomas, a St. Patrick High School sophomore.

Gale, who grew up in North Platte, is the son of longtime North Platte lawyer and former Secretary of State John Gale.

In other recent filings affecting west central Nebraska:

» Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha filed for the 3rd Congressional District nomination of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party.

Elworth appeared on the district’s general election ballots as a Democrat in 2020, losing to longtime Republican incumbent Adrian Smith of Gering. Smith and Democrat David J. Else of rural Overton entered the 2022 race earlier.

» Kimberly Korgan of McCook became the first candidate for the District 1 seat on the Mid-Plains Community College Area Board of Governors.

More by Todd von Kampen

