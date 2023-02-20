The Sandhills Symphony Orchestra performs at North Platte Community College on Sunday afternoon under the direction of Christa Speed of Grand Island, formerly of North Platte. Along with classics, including selections from "Romeo and Juliet Suite" by Serge Prokofiev, they played contemporary favorites, including "Just the Way You Are," by Billy Joel, and Taylor Swift's "Love Story." A highlight of the concert was the performance of an arrangement by North Platte's Virgil French of the beloved hymn "It is Well With My Soul."