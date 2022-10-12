Sandhills Symphony returns for fall concert

The beautiful sounds of orchestral music will once again grace the local scene as the Sandhills Symphony Orchestra returns from a two-year hiatus.

COVID-19 temporarily turned the volume off for the group that has been in existence since 1960. The first performance in over two years is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.

“Having a symphony orchestra in this rural part of Nebraska is an amazing feat that we’re able to offer,” said Cecelia Lawrence, board president. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the musicians to perform, but it is something you have to go to Kansas City, Lincoln, Omaha or Denver to hear a full-fledged symphony orchestra. This is really a neat thing for our community and people in our area.”

The symphony is composed of people from all over the Sandhills region from Grand Island to Imperial and including McCook, Maxwell, Hershey and other nearby communities.

“It is a group of musicians that range from 15 years old to around 80,” Lawrence said. “When you learn a musical instrument, it’s something that stays with you your entire life.”

Lawrence said the orchestra was in danger of not coming back after COVID-19.

“The landscape of life has really changed for everybody since COVID,” Lawrence said. “We lost some of our musicians to COVID, and a lot of people just got out of the groove of playing.”

About 30 people are playing for this fall concert, Lawrence said, but she expects the group to grow.

Christa Steed is the conductor, and the theme for the concert Sunday is "On-Screen Favorites." It will feature music from television shows and movies, including "Sleeping Beauty Waltz," "Masterpiece Theater," Disney's "Frozen" and a medley of other Disney music.

Admission is free, but donations would be greatly appreciated, Lawrence said.

Refreshments will be offered after the concert.