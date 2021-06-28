Sanitation truck driver injured after being struck by Union Pacific train east of Lexington

LEXINGTON — A sanitation truck driver was taken to Lexington Regional Health Center after a collision with a Union Pacific train east of Lexington Monday afternoon.
At 1:13 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the railroad intersection at Highway 30 and Road 436. A westbound Union Pacific mixed-freight train was stopped across the intersection, and a damaged truck with a rolloff trailer had come to rest in the north ditch, also facing west.
The intersection is marked only by signs and not crossing arms.
Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said the truck had been northbound on Road 436, crossing the tracks. The train struck the back end of the vehicle and spun it around.
The driver suffered head and neck injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Moody said.
The accident remains under investigation by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisted by the Lexington Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad employees.