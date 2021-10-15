Santa Cop program seeks volunteers, donors to continue giving tradition

The application will determine eligibility for both the Salvation Army holiday assistance and Santa Cop programs.

Both provide assistance to those who have lost a job, have been laid off or are facing financial difficulties.

The Santa Cop program was started in 1985 and is a combined effort of the North Platte Police Department, area businesses, churches and other organizations.

The program has existed since 1985 and reaches children 12 years old and younger in North Platte and surrounding areas who otherwise might not receive holiday gifts.

Gifts for the children are purchased through financial donations from the community. A group of volunteers fulfill the children’s wish list in a roughly three-hour shopping spree — the date of which Elder said will be determined in the near future.

The presents are then individually wrapped and hand-delivered to the child’s residence.

Members of the Police Department did so in a four-day stretch before Christmas last year.

“The program itself is pretty special,” Elder said. “To be able to provide that to the families and the kids. It’s nice to be able to help them out and get them through the holidays. Just seeing the kids’ faces, and the families’ faces, when we deliver the presents is something that you can’t describe. It’s a good feeling.”

