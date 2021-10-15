Santa Cop program seeks volunteers, donors to continue giving tradition

Ninety-seven children within Lincoln County benefited from the Santa Cop program in 2020, an increase of 15.47% from the year before.
Last year’s program participants came from 46 local families, a 31.4% jump from 2019.
“I think COVID had a lot to do with that, with people being out of work,” said North Platte Police Investigator Matt Elder, the Santa Cop coordinator. “I would expect to see the same numbers (in 2021) as we did the year before, maybe even higher, because there still are a lot of people who are out of work.”
The Santa Cop program is a combined effort of the North Platte Police Department and the Salvation Army, along with area businesses, churches and other organizations.
Individuals who are interested in either Santa Cop or a separately funded holiday assistance program are asked to contact the Salvation Army at 308-532-2038 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to make an appointment.
The deadline to call for an appointment is 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Appointments will be scheduled Nov. 2-4, and individuals must take the date and time they are given.
Families with and without children are eligible for the programs along with senior citizens and single individuals. Applicants must be Lincoln County residents.
The application will determine eligibility for both the Salvation Army holiday assistance and Santa Cop programs.
Both provide assistance to those who have lost a job, have been laid off or are facing financial difficulties.
The program reaches children 12 years old and younger in North Platte and surrounding areas who otherwise might not receive holiday gifts.
Gifts for the children are purchased through financial donations from the community. A group of volunteers fulfill the children’s wish list in a roughly three-hour shopping spree — the date of which Elder said will be determined in the near future.
The presents are then individually wrapped and hand-delivered to the child’s residence.
Members of the Police Department did so in a four-day stretch before Christmas last year.
“The program itself is pretty special,” Elder said. “To be able to provide that to the families and the kids. It’s nice to be able to help them out and get them through the holidays. Just seeing the kids’ faces, and the families’ faces, when we deliver the presents is something that you can’t describe. It’s a good feeling.”