UPDATED, Dec. 1, 9:30 am -- Daily high for Nov. 30 and September-November average high updated to reflect official Nov. 30 high as recorded by…
Great Plains Health CEO says judge's ruling to block vaccine mandate was 'right decision at right time'
Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea called a federal judge’s ruling Monday blocking enforcement of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on health care wor…
A proposed horse racetrack and casino in North Platte could mean about $115 million in tax revenues for the city, county and state over a deca…
With no debate and a unanimous Community Redevelopment Authority vote, Sustainable Beef LLC’s plan to build a meatpacking plant atop a retired…
Sustainable Beef answers technical questions at Tuesday night's North Platte Planning Commission meeting
Tuesday night at North Platte City Hall provided long-anticipated answers to technical questions about how Sustainable Beef LLC intends to tur…
“It’s just a fantastic connection because you no longer have to be on the road,” said Danielle Remus, the president of the North Platte Trails Network. "...You are in nature and the wilderness which provides a whole list of benefits."
The 24-year-old called Lincoln police at around 5 a.m. Wednesday and said his money, jewelry and shoes were stolen.
“The extraordinary giving by Joe and Dorothy Conger have benefited a great many people here,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the foundation.
North Platte City Council to have public hearing, will decide on Sustainable Beef land sale, TIF proposal
After a public hearing, members will decide the fate of a redevelopment plan to sell a retired city sewer lagoon for the plant and provide $21.5 million in tax increment financing to help prepare it.
North Platte Council to look at bids for road widening, revised ward lines before beef plant proposal
The North Lakeview project, approved by the council on Jan. 21, 2020, would rebuild and widen the narrow two-lane street between West A and Front streets.