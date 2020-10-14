Scanner: One trapped in vehicle following wreck on Buffalo Road

An ambulance pulls away Tuesday afternoon from the scene of a two-vehicle wreck The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. Scanner transmissions indicated one person was trapped and unconscious inside one of the vehicles.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today