Scanner: One trapped in vehicle following wreck on Buffalo Road
An ambulance pulls away Tuesday afternoon from the scene of a two-vehicle wreck near 6650 S. Buffalo Road, about one mile south of the West State Farm intersection near North Platte’s south city limits. The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. Scanner transmissions indicated one person was trapped and unconscious inside one of the vehicles.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

An ambulance pulls away Tuesday afternoon from the scene of a two-vehicle wreck The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. Scanner transmissions indicated one person was trapped and unconscious inside one of the vehicles. 

