The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will consider the purchase of a coach-style bus at Monday’s regular meeting.

The board will look at the coach-style bus rather than a yellow bus due to limited bus drivers and the need to replace an older bus.

In a light summer agenda, the board will authorize Superintendent Todd Rhodes to dispose of 250 HP laptop computers that are no longer needed for school operations.

The board will approve replacement of basketball standards, backboards and hoops at Cody School after resurfacing of the playground.

The NPPS Foundation will recognize Niki Ruda, early childhood speech pathologist as the May certified employee of the month, and Miss Greene, a paraprofessional at Osgood, as the May classified employee of the month.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center.